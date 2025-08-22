Open Menu

Religious Affairs Ministry Issues List Of 53 Verified Umrah Companies For 1447 AH

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday released the official list of verified Umrah companies for the year 1447 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday released the official list of verified Umrah companies for the year 1447 AH.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, the credentials and agreements of 53 Umrah companies have been verified in the first phase.

He said the list is valid for the ongoing Hijri year and will guide pilgrims in choosing reliable operators.

The spokesperson said other Umrah companies are in the process of completing verification of their contracts in line with the prescribed regulations.

He urged intending pilgrims to ensure bookings are made only through companies verified by the ministry, to avoid inconvenience or fraudulent practices.

The ministry regularly updates the verified list to facilitate pilgrims and ensure smooth arrangements for Umrah travelers.

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

4 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

4 minutes ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

4 minutes ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

4 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

4 minutes ago
 In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

23 minutes ago
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

27 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

18 minutes ago
 Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: ..

Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

10 minutes ago
 Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in f ..

Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flo ..

Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus

10 minutes ago
 PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Ba ..

PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan