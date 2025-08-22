Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday released the official list of verified Umrah companies for the year 1447 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday released the official list of verified Umrah companies for the year 1447 AH.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, the credentials and agreements of 53 Umrah companies have been verified in the first phase.

He said the list is valid for the ongoing Hijri year and will guide pilgrims in choosing reliable operators.

The spokesperson said other Umrah companies are in the process of completing verification of their contracts in line with the prescribed regulations.

He urged intending pilgrims to ensure bookings are made only through companies verified by the ministry, to avoid inconvenience or fraudulent practices.

The ministry regularly updates the verified list to facilitate pilgrims and ensure smooth arrangements for Umrah travelers.