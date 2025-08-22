Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a request of a private tour operator to withdraw his name from case against distribution of Hajj quota.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the miscellaneous petition of a private tour operator in the Islamabad High Court. Chaudhry Usama Tariq Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The lawyer said that my client's name is included in the list of petitioners in the main case, I am the director of the company and was not aware of the case. A day ago I came to know that the name of his company is also among the petitioners.

According to the petitioner, my name was included in the petition without my consent, which I am not aware of, that is why I came from Quetta. It is requested that the court order my name to be removed from the petitioners of the main case. The court accepted the miscellaneous petition of the private tour operator.