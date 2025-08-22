IIUI Holds Seminar On "Role Of Youth In Emerging Pakistan As A Global Leader"
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:12 PM
The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a national seminar on “Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader” at Faisal Masjid Campus on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a national seminar on “Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader” at Faisal Masjid Campus on Friday.
The event was jointly organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, and the Directorate of Student Affairs (Male & Female).
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest alongwith Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar inaugurated a book exhibition at the IRI library on Pakistan’s ideology, history and culture, said a press release.
The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Abdul Rahman, Vice President (A&F), IIUI, alongside a large number of students, faculty members and dignitaries.
On the occasion, students from IIUI schools and the university added to the patriotic spirit by presenting national songs, which were warmly received by the audience.
Their heartfelt performances created an atmosphere of unity and pride, showcasing the enthusiasm of the younger generation towards the country’s independence.
Meanwhile, the IIUI security contingent presented a formal salute to the national flag, adding a ceremonial touch of discipline and dignity to the event, as the fluttering flag at the Faisal Masjid Campus symbolized the sacrifices, aspirations, and resilience of the Pakistani nation.
Following the ceremony, a national seminar was held where Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in steering Pakistan towards progress, stability and global recognition.
He outlined the elements essential for development, including peace, political stability, continuity of policies and reforms with modernization, recalling Pakistan’s resilience in overcoming major challenges in its history.
Speaking on the occasion, Wajiha Qamar, highlighted the vital role of women in the country’s development.
She urged women to actively contribute to the country's development, stressing that inclusive participation of women is essential for Pakistan’s sustainable future.
Dr. Abdul Raheman urged the university community to work with dedication for the progress of Pakistan and to uphold the values of patriotism.
Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General IRI, shared the vision of the Institute and its Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies.
He said that since its inception, the initiative has been dedicated to promoting a national narrative of peace, harmony, and resilience against extremism..
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH6 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota6 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations6 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"46 seconds ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema48 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..49 seconds ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.24 minutes ago
-
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition51 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning52 seconds ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief11 minutes ago