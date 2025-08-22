IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a national seminar on “Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader” at Faisal Masjid Campus on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a national seminar on “Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader” at Faisal Masjid Campus on Friday.

The event was jointly organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, and the Directorate of Student Affairs (Male & Female).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest alongwith Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar inaugurated a book exhibition at the IRI library on Pakistan’s ideology, history and culture, said a press release.

The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Abdul Rahman, Vice President (A&F), IIUI, alongside a large number of students, faculty members and dignitaries.

On the occasion, students from IIUI schools and the university added to the patriotic spirit by presenting national songs, which were warmly received by the audience.

Their heartfelt performances created an atmosphere of unity and pride, showcasing the enthusiasm of the younger generation towards the country’s independence.

Meanwhile, the IIUI security contingent presented a formal salute to the national flag, adding a ceremonial touch of discipline and dignity to the event, as the fluttering flag at the Faisal Masjid Campus symbolized the sacrifices, aspirations, and resilience of the Pakistani nation.

Following the ceremony, a national seminar was held where Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in steering Pakistan towards progress, stability and global recognition.

He outlined the elements essential for development, including peace, political stability, continuity of policies and reforms with modernization, recalling Pakistan’s resilience in overcoming major challenges in its history.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajiha Qamar, highlighted the vital role of women in the country’s development.

She urged women to actively contribute to the country's development, stressing that inclusive participation of women is essential for Pakistan’s sustainable future.

Dr. Abdul Raheman urged the university community to work with dedication for the progress of Pakistan and to uphold the values of patriotism.

Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General IRI, shared the vision of the Institute and its Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies.

He said that since its inception, the initiative has been dedicated to promoting a national narrative of peace, harmony, and resilience against extremism..