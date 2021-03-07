UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Other Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

One killed, other injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::A bike-rider was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Dera Ismail Khan here on Sunday.

According to police, a resident of Bagwani Karhaishi Hassan died on the spot while his other companion was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Naiwela Ada within the limits of Parwa police station.

The dead and the injured were rushed to Parwa hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Died Dera Ismail Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

51 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.