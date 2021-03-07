One killed, other injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::A bike-rider was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Dera Ismail Khan here on Sunday.

According to police, a resident of Bagwani Karhaishi Hassan died on the spot while his other companion was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Naiwela Ada within the limits of Parwa police station.

The dead and the injured were rushed to Parwa hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.