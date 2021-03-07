One Killed, Other Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::A bike-rider was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Dera Ismail Khan here on Sunday.
According to police, a resident of Bagwani Karhaishi Hassan died on the spot while his other companion was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Naiwela Ada within the limits of Parwa police station.
The dead and the injured were rushed to Parwa hospital.
Police have registered a case and started investigations.