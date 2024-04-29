One Killed, Several Injured In Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) One passenger was killed and several others were injured when a speedy van overturned at Jail Chowrangi Flyover in Karachi on early Monday morning.
Rescue officials said that the injured were shifted to a hospital where some were in critical condition,
a private news channel reported.
