One Killed, Three Injured In A Traffic Accident In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) One person killed and three others were injured in a traffic accident on Monday at Jail Chowrangi Flyover in Karachi.
According to the private news channel, the accident occurred as a result of over speeding.
As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the dead body and the injured to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuous heavy rainfall, landslides cause widespread destruction in Hazara division6 minutes ago
-
Two decapitated bodies found7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four persons on violating marriage, fireworks laws17 minutes ago
-
Nazeer Tarar tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024)” in NA17 minutes ago
-
'Theatre Wallay' to organize classes from May 527 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to THQ Yazman27 minutes ago
-
First ever-literature based museum; likely to be inaugurated soon27 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack36 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Committee met37 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Humayun Iqbal wins Tehsil Mayor’s by-elections in Daraban37 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish37 minutes ago
-
Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted47 minutes ago