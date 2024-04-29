One killed, three injured in a traffic accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) One person killed and three others were injured in a traffic accident on Monday at Jail Chowrangi Flyover in Karachi.

According to the private news channel, the accident occurred as a result of over speeding.

As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the dead body and the injured to a nearby hospital.