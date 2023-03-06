One killed, two injured in road accident in Islamabad

One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Kamalia, Tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Kamalia, Tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding dumper hit a rickshaw on Chichawatani Road in Kamalia, resultantly, one person was killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 has shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in critical condition.

Police have registered a case. Further investigations were underway.