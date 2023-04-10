One killed, two injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorbikes collided on Mian Chanu Road on Monday.

According to rescuers, the deceased was identified as 23-year-old Arslan while the injured were Bashir Ahmad and Muzamil.

The cause of the accident was reported to be over-speeding.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital while the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs. Both the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.