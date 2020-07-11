One more dies of coronavirus In AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 11 (APP):At least 32 more coronavirus suspects tested positive and were hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1564 on Saturday, state health authorities said.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK – which include 08 each in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, 03 in Kotli, 13 in Bhimbher districts.

After one more ill-fated person died of the pandemic in Kotli district, the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 42 on Friday.

A total of 43 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 16 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 579 patients tested positive, 492 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 87 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 375 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 19637 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 19585 had been received with a total of 1564 positive cases across the State so far.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.