Ongoing Israeli apartheid against Palestinians shameful: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said it was a shame that the Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian people continued.

On Twitter, the president said that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Palestinian Muslims was given the usual media spin of 'clashes'.

"My brothers don't lose hope. Time is near when international politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests," the president hoped.

