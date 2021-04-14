Online food, grocery outlets offering handsome discount amid Covid-19 in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

As a precautionary measure to curtail the social interaction amid Covid-19, majority food outlets and grocery stores have started offering a handsome discount to the customers at their door steps during the holy month of Ramazan

Stores and eateries with online services are getting orders of various essential commodities as Ramazan has brought some business not only for restaurants but also for those women who are staying at home.

According to online restaurants, with development of technology, e-business has enlarged up to a great extent especially during Covid-19.

A housewife, offering stay at home delivery facility in Ramazan, said an internet-based trading is providing services to their customers at their doorstep which is a big ease to the faithfuls who want to enjoy Iftar without going out, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

A online buyer said it is very difficult for her to carry my children in the restaurants especially when coronavirus situation is yet not over, adding, online services for Iftar dinner is the best option through which my family can easily enjoy ready made food at Iftar.

Another customer said online grocery stores and eateries are offering very attractive discounts and also save us from the trouble of getting stuck in tailbacks for hours and haggling with sellers over price.

Traditionally, Ramazan is a season of feasting and festivities that drive grocery spending, however, this year Ramazan is transpiring under stark circumstances due to Covid-19 and we mostly prefer our stay at home delivery orders, said a citizen.

Mostly consumers began visiting online shopping platforms to purchase groceries in early stages of the Covid -19 outbreak and with the pandemic extending to Ramazan, consumers are set to shop online even more intensively, a Online grocery store claimed.