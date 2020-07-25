Online Musical program 'Sur Sangeet' arranged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Musical program 'Sur Sangeet' was held under patronage of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) with an aim to encourage and provide platform to the young talent.

The online program was anchored by Saima Khan while singer and Qawal Aqdas Hashmi gave wonderful performance by singing various Qawalis and music.

The program was a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19 and broadcast on official YouTube channel and face book.

On the occasion, PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed said the council had always encouraged the young generation to step forward to unearth their hidden talent in the field of art & culture, Drama, Fine Arts, and Literature.