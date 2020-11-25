UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Operation against encroachments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Owais on Wednesday conducted an operation against encroachments in Chowk Shaheedan, Station Chowk, Lari Addah and Main Bazaar.

On this occasion, he said markets and footpaths would be freed from all kinds of encroachments to ensure smooth movement of traffic and visitorS.

Meanwhile, the AC also sealed an illegal petrol pump in Chowinda and stopped work on a brick kiln on Satra Road for running it despite the ban and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

More Stories From Pakistan

