Operation teams working as per plan to clear choking points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday remained mobilized to clear choking points in all towns of the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here, the teams performed their duty even in rain to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that all type of waste was removed instantly which came on roads due to storm and rain.

LWMC lifted 6,197 tons of waste from all towns of the city, even during rain, she added.

Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood also visited LWMC workshops and checked the departure of vehicles in field besides the attendance of workers.

CEO Rafia Haider appealed to people to cooperate with the company in maintaining Lahore clean and throw garbage in waste bins.