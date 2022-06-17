UrduPoint.com

Operation Teams Working As Per Plan To Clear Choking Points

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Operation teams working as per plan to clear choking points

Operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday remained mobilized to clear choking points in all towns of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday remained mobilized to clear choking points in all towns of the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here, the teams performed their duty even in rain to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that all type of waste was removed instantly which came on roads due to storm and rain.

LWMC lifted 6,197 tons of waste from all towns of the city, even during rain, she added.

Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood also visited LWMC workshops and checked the departure of vehicles in field besides the attendance of workers.

CEO Rafia Haider appealed to people to cooperate with the company in maintaining Lahore clean and throw garbage in waste bins.

Related Topics

Lahore Storm Company Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

4,194 candidates submits nomination forms to conte ..

4,194 candidates submits nomination forms to contest LG elections

30 seconds ago
 Money laundering watchdog removes Malta from watch ..

Money laundering watchdog removes Malta from watchlist

32 seconds ago
 Qatari envoy calls on Aviation minister Khawaja Sa ..

Qatari envoy calls on Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

34 seconds ago
 Bagnaia sets new Sachsenring record in German Moto ..

Bagnaia sets new Sachsenring record in German Moto GP practice

37 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action for providing kitchen items at ..

3 minutes ago
 Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.