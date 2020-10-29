UrduPoint.com
Opposition Always Boycott NA Sessions On Important Issues: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:14 AM

Opposition always boycott NA sessions on important issues: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that the opposition parties had always boycotted from the National Assembly sessions on important national interest related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that the opposition parties had always boycotted from the National Assembly sessions on important national interest related issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was doing negative politics on non-issues to achieve political mileage and advantages.

The government was evolving prudent policies and programmes in order to provide relief to the common man directly, he said adding that macroeconomic indicators were improving day by day.

He said the Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already taken measures to bring down the inflation.

Replying to a question, he said the country was facing multiple challenges as the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had signed expensive gas and electricity agreements.

