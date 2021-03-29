UrduPoint.com
Opposition Is Reluctant To Sit With PTI Govt For Institutional Reforms: Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehyar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Opposition parties are reluctant to sit with the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for institutional reforms.

There was dire need to have reforms in national accountability bureau (NAB), and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to further ensure transparency in the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Opposition's role for resolving issues of common man, he said the Opposition parties didn't have any interest for public welfare. He added that the political parties supporting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), are playing pressure tactics with the ruling party to gain personal interests and get rid of corruption cases.

Appreciating the honesty and sincerity of founder of PTI, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will never succumb to pressure tactics and continue work for eliminating menace of corruption from this country.

Replying to a question about NAB's performance on recovery side, Sheharyar Khan Afridi said that the national institution was making progress in that regard. Dispelling the impression being created about NAB, he said NAB was conducted the inquiry of metro bus Peshawar and Malam jaba cases on equality basis.

The Chairman urged the Opposition benches to support the government for electoral and NAB reforms so that improvement could be made for better Pakistan. He also invited the political parties to work unitedly for integrity and solidarity of motherland.

