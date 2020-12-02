Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling party for resolving public issues: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Opposition parties are reluctant to hold talks with ruling party for resolving public issues.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had invited the Opposition leaders to attend important meetings of NCOC, so that standard operating procedures (SOPs), could be implemented in a proper manner in all the provincial areas.

The minister said that Opposition had no interest in public health issues and that was why, the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were rejecting the meetings of COVID-19.

In reply to a question about equal education system, he said incumbent government had a focus on student learning objectives. "We have introduced the books that could be taught in educational institutions functioning in provincial places, " he stated. About election reforms, he said the government was seeking support of the Opposition for reforms before Senate polls.