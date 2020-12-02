UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Reluctant To Hold Talks With Ruling Party For Resolving Public Issues: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:32 AM

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling party for resolving public issues: Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Opposition parties are reluctant to hold talks with ruling party for resolving public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Opposition parties are reluctant to hold talks with ruling party for resolving public issues.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had invited the Opposition leaders to attend important meetings of NCOC, so that standard operating procedures (SOPs), could be implemented in a proper manner in all the provincial areas.

The minister said that Opposition had no interest in public health issues and that was why, the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were rejecting the meetings of COVID-19.

In reply to a question about equal education system, he said incumbent government had a focus on student learning objectives. "We have introduced the books that could be taught in educational institutions functioning in provincial places, " he stated. About election reforms, he said the government was seeking support of the Opposition for reforms before Senate polls.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Student Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

2 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

2 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

33 minutes ago

Merkel in Contact With Regional Authorities After ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.