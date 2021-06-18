Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation's precious time was wasted by repeating long stories in the parliament by the opposition leaders

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said useless and directionless speeches could not serve the masses. The so-called leader wasted time in repeating the same sermons and disappointments were evident on their faces as a balanced and public-friendly budget was presented by the PTI government, he added.

One has to stand with the people to serve them instead of giving long lectures, he said and regretted that those suffering from the paranoia of self-praise and projection could do nothing except making incoherent speeches.

The PTI government was selflessly serving masses and its leadership was firmly standing with the public as public service was the focal point of PTI's politics, he reiterated.

The CM said the government was moving the agenda of public service forward while the opposition leaders were engaged in negative politics.

The PDM alliance had ended in fiasco and the opposition continued to change its stance on different issues daily, the CM concluded.