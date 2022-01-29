Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda but to spread anarchy and chaos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda but to spread anarchy and chaos.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the opposition had proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology. Those who are politicizing the corona issue should refrain from negative politics, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the opposition had no interest in people's problems as the public is fully aware of their past performance.

The rejected elements are disappointed to see the country moving towards the right direction. Politics of propaganda is their old tactic, said Usman Buzdar.

These people are criticizing the government just for political point scoring as the government, led by PM Imran Khan, has laid the foundation for real change as curbing corruption and looting is the top priority of the PTI.