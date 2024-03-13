Over 112,000 food hampers distributed among deserving families

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration has completed distribution of over 112,000 ration bags among the deserving poor families and the process was ongoing speedily to extend the benefit to the people as early as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said in a press statement on Wednesday that he was personally monitoring the distribution of food hampers among the needy families and checking the quality of wheat flour (Atta), Ghee, sugar and gram flour (Besan).

He said that 112,446 food hampers have already been distributed and the target of distribution of 216,786 ration bags would be met within the specified duration.

Meanwhile, DC also visited Sasta Ramazan Bazaar operational at Shabbir stadium and get the feedback of the visitors.

He said that field staff was reaching out to all deserving families and providing them ration bags after checking their record through biometric system.

APP/qbs/ifi