Over 112,000 Food Hampers Distributed Among Deserving Families
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration has completed distribution of over 112,000 ration bags among the deserving poor families and the process was ongoing speedily to extend the benefit to the people as early as possible.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said in a press statement on Wednesday that he was personally monitoring the distribution of food hampers among the needy families and checking the quality of wheat flour (Atta), Ghee, sugar and gram flour (Besan).
He said that 112,446 food hampers have already been distributed and the target of distribution of 216,786 ration bags would be met within the specified duration.
Meanwhile, DC also visited Sasta Ramazan Bazaar operational at Shabbir stadium and get the feedback of the visitors.
He said that field staff was reaching out to all deserving families and providing them ration bags after checking their record through biometric system.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML Professors remembered2 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident2 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs2 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC2 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp2 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers2 minutes ago
-
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case2 minutes ago
-
ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives12 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister vows comprehensive health sector improvement12 minutes ago