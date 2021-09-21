Over 2.5 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines ,5 died in 24 hours

As many as 2,508,760 people including 41,450 health workers and 2,467,310 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal corona-virus (COVID-19) across the district while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,508,760 people including 41,450 health workers and 2,467,310 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal corona-virus (COVID-19) across the district while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Tuesday, 61 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 37,952 in the district.

As per the latest data,16 cases were reported from Rawal Town,13 from Potohar town,10 from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Taxila, three each from Attock, Islamabad, Chakwal, Gujar Khan, two from Kahutta and one each from Kallar Syeda, Kotli Sattian, Murree and Jehlum.

Presently 116 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 11 in Holy Family Hospital, 39 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 42 in Institute of Urology, 14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four each in Bilal hospital and District Headquarters hospital while one each was admitted in Hearts International hospital and Akhtar Memorial trust, the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 35,803 patients were discharged after recovery while seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 55 stable and 54 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 4.20 per cent in the district, it added.