Over 26,000 Hujjaj Reach Home: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Over 26,000 Pakistani hujjaj including 15,000 government and 11,000 private scheme have so far returned the country, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said over 8,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara.

They will stay there for eight more days.

He said over 100,000 hujjaj were still lining at Makkah Mukarma. The post Hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.

He said that the post hajj flight operation to bring back the remaining Pakistani hujjaj of government scheme would start from Madina Munawwara from Saturday.

