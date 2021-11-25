Over 2.8 mln children protected against measles,rubella so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2.8 million children between nine months to 15 years have contracted themselves against the lethal Measles and Rubella viruses across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on November 15.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Waqar Ahmed, sharing details of the campaign, said as many 2,000,883 children had been inoculated the vaccine in the 210 Union Councils(UCs) of the district, including 46 UCs of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), 36 tehsil Rawalpindi, 28 Rawalpindi Cantt, 33 Gujar Khan, 14 Kahutta, 11 Kalar Syeda, 10 Kotli sattian, 15 Murree and 17 Union councils of tehsil Taxila.

He informed that 1556 outreach teams, 328 medical officers, 1812 skilled persons besides 1812 team assistants, and 3368 social mobilizers participated in the drive to complete the immunization task.

The health officer said that the set target to cover 2.3 million children would be achieved by November 27, while during the campaign, 0.7 million children below five years of age would also be protected against polio.