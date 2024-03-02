Open Menu

PAC Arranges Lahore Painting, Theatre Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM

As part of the ongoing Punjab Talent Hunt 2024, the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised the 'Lahore District Painting and Theatre Competition' at the historic open-air theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah, here on Saturday

Over 200 participants from educational institutions and civil society engaged in the painting competition, where PAC Executive Director Syed Bilal Haider presented cash prizes to the winners.

Noor Javed secured the first prize with Rs. 15,000, Faizan Sultan claimed the second prize of Rs. 10,000, and Shaita Siddiqui received the third prize of Rs. 5,000.

Simultaneously, 26 theater groups from Lahore division are actively involved in the inaugural Punjab Theater Competition, with the contest extending until Sunday. The winners at the provincial level for both competitions will be honored with cash prizes by Chief Minister Punjab on March 9 during the Punjab Culture Day 2024 celebration.

