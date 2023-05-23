PAC chairman says, committee reserves rights to seek details over departments' irregularities

UrduPoint.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday said it reserved the right to seek a complete record from the authorities concerned to check the irregularities and embezzlement in the respective departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday said it reserved the right to seek a complete record from the authorities concerned to check the irregularities and embezzlement in the respective departments.

The PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan apprised the committee that he had always taken serious notice of corruption scandals and irregularities to streamline the system.

The PAC directed the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the government departments to bring transparency to the country's financial system.

He asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to take action against the organizations not cooperating in that regard.

Noor Alam Khan said the democratic politicians had already rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of the judiciary, adding the Parliament had played a key role in the restoration of an independent judiciary in the country.

Expressing dismay, the chairman again summoned the Supreme Court Registrar to appear before the PAC to clarify his position. Supreme Court Deputy Registrar Syed Sher Afghan appeared before the committee.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) provided all the records of funds in the Diamer-Basha dam before the committee.

