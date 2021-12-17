UrduPoint.com

PACF Hands Over 8 Truckloads Of Medicines To Afghanistan

Fri 17th December 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Friday handed over eight truckloads of medicines and other medical material to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border in Khyber district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin handed over the consignments to the Pak-Afghan coordination person, Mullah Nazir at the Torkham Border.

On the occasion, Mullah Nazir said Afghan people are thankful to Pakistan for providing eight truckloads of medicines at this time of need. He said the Pakistani brethren also provided seven truck loads of relief goods including blankets, quilts and edibles to Afghanistan the other day.

