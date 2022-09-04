UrduPoint.com

PAF Dedicates Maximum Resources For Rescue, Relief Operations In Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PAF dedicates maximum resources for rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has dedicated maximum resources for rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF helicopter fleet was actively participating in operations for airdrop of ration, medicine and critical supplies in the area whereas the PAF personnel were also extending all-out support to civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees, a PAF media release said.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa inspected PAF relief camp near Hyderabad.

He expressed his satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the flood affectees.

He also lauded the professionalism of PAF Emergency Response Teams for taking prompt actions and continued relief operations in far-flung areas.

Earlier in the day, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza also oversaw relief activities conducted by Saidu Sharif Dett at Arak, Tehsil Matta. Area locals and civil administration appreciated PAF's relief and rehabilitation efforts.

To alleviate the sufferings of flood affectees, PAF Emergency Response Teams distributed 1,853 dry ration packs, 1,960 water bottles and 11,860 cooked food packets during the last 24 hours. Additionally 3,644 patients were also treated by PAF medical teams at field medical camps established by Pakistan Air Force.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Arak Rashid Hyderabad Saidu Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

17 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.