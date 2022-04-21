UrduPoint.com

Painting Competition In Connection With World Book Day To Be Held Tomorrow

Published April 21, 2022

Painting competition in connection with World Book Day to be held tomorrow

Keeping up with the global traditions observed annually, Pakistan would also celebrate 'World Book and Copyright Day' on Saturday to highlight the importance of reading and discourage plagiarism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Keeping up with the global traditions observed annually, Pakistan would also celebrate 'World Book and Copyright Day' on Saturday to highlight the importance of reading and discourage plagiarism.

The Directorate of sports, Culture and Tourism Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority will conduct an event in this connection at Arts and Crafts Village on April 22.

Focal Person MCI Dr M. Abdullah Tabassum told APP, "We have planned two competitions on that day, one about Islamic painting and the other in which pupils will draw about reading books".

"Students of 16 local schools and colleges will participate in this activity", he added further.

World Book Day is marked on April 23 each year to spread the love for reading, and highlight the significance of publishing and copyright.

The date (April 23) was chosen in 1995 by UNESCO to pay homage to books and authors. This day also commemorates the death anniversary of various renowned authors such as William Shakespeare, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega and Joseph Pla. Furthermore, the birthday of famous writers Manuel Mejia Vallejo and Maurice Druon also falls on this date.

On a different note, an 'Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition' would also be held by the Directorate at the same venue at 9 p.m on the same day.

