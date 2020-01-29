UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference From Jan 30, Razak Dawood To Participate

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference from Jan 30, Razak Dawood to participate

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi have left for Nairobi (Kenya) to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference scheduled to be started from January 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi have left for Nairobi (Kenya) to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference scheduled to be started from January 30.

Kenyan Minister of Trade, State Minister from Uganda, Undersecretaries from Egypt and Sudan would also attend this mega trade event, said TDAP release on Wednesday.

Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will deliver keynote speeches highlighting the relations of Pakistan with African countries.

Commerce Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, will give a detailed presentation on the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan and invite African investors to enhance Pakistan-Africa trade and Investment level, and develop banking and transportation channels to facilitate trade.

Representatives of more than 80 leading Pakistani companies have also reached Kenya to attend the conference. They are from textiles, pharmaceutical and surgical sector, engineering goods, home appliances, tractors and agriculture, IT services, rice, fruits and vegetables, cement and construction services.

Representatives of National Database Registration Authority and Frontier Works Organization will also be giving presentations in the Conference to offer their services.

Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs will speak on and will offer Pakistani ports services to African traders for shipping their goods to Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

As many as 40 senior officials and over 150 businessmen from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia and Burundi have also reached Nairobi on Wednesday to attend the conference.

Over hundred companies from Kenya are participating in the conference.

Senior officials from Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia etc. will be presenting their countries' trade and investment potential and discuss linkages to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The delegations led by senior officials will also have meetings with PM's Advisor on Commerce and Industries, Secretary Commerce and Secretary TDAP to discuss bilateral trade issues. Over 2000 B2B meetings have been confirmed so far between African and Pakistani companies by TDAP for the two day event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Afghanistan Prime Minister China Egypt Agriculture Nairobi Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Tanzania Tunisia South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Sudan Senegal Kenya Libya Mauritius Morocco Niger Nigeria Uganda January Commerce Textile Event From Asia FWO

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

10 minutes ago

Current situation in India validation of Quaid's t ..

36 seconds ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over FBR in ille ..

38 seconds ago

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

39 seconds ago

PA body for more rigorous punishment to child abus ..

42 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 29 Jan 2020

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.