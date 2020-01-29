Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference from Jan 30, Razak Dawood to participate

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi have left for Nairobi (Kenya) to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference scheduled to be started from January 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi have left for Nairobi (Kenya) to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference scheduled to be started from January 30.

Kenyan Minister of Trade, State Minister from Uganda, Undersecretaries from Egypt and Sudan would also attend this mega trade event, said TDAP release on Wednesday.

Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will deliver keynote speeches highlighting the relations of Pakistan with African countries.

Commerce Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, will give a detailed presentation on the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan and invite African investors to enhance Pakistan-Africa trade and Investment level, and develop banking and transportation channels to facilitate trade.

Representatives of more than 80 leading Pakistani companies have also reached Kenya to attend the conference. They are from textiles, pharmaceutical and surgical sector, engineering goods, home appliances, tractors and agriculture, IT services, rice, fruits and vegetables, cement and construction services.

Representatives of National Database Registration Authority and Frontier Works Organization will also be giving presentations in the Conference to offer their services.

Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs will speak on and will offer Pakistani ports services to African traders for shipping their goods to Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

As many as 40 senior officials and over 150 businessmen from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia and Burundi have also reached Nairobi on Wednesday to attend the conference.

Over hundred companies from Kenya are participating in the conference.

Senior officials from Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia etc. will be presenting their countries' trade and investment potential and discuss linkages to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The delegations led by senior officials will also have meetings with PM's Advisor on Commerce and Industries, Secretary Commerce and Secretary TDAP to discuss bilateral trade issues. Over 2000 B2B meetings have been confirmed so far between African and Pakistani companies by TDAP for the two day event.