Pakistan Baitul Maal MD calls on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

According to official sources, during the meeting matters related to welfare of less privileged segments of society came under discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that welfare of poor segment of society was a matter of pride for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to help needy people adding that basic facilities were being provided to common man as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Panagahs (Shelter homes) had been set up across the province and people get free food in these shelter homes.

He further said that in Lahore and other cities deserving people would be provided quality food through 'Langar Khanas'.

The CM said that unfortunately in past, less privileged segment of society had been badly neglected and the focus of former rulers was on show off projects.

Usman Buzdar said that Paksitan Baitul Maal and Punjab Baitul Maal were working efficiently for the welfare of deserving people.

Pakistan Baitul Maal would be provided all possible support in development projects, he added.

Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi briefed the CM about the welfare projects.

The MD said that all out efforts were being made to rehabilitate the poor segment of the society and to improve their lifestyle.

It is pertinent to mention here that consensus was made on setting up 'Langar Khana' in each district of Punjab.

The CM also directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper monitoring of 'Panagahs' and 'Langar Khanas'.