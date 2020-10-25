UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Baitul Maal MD Calls On Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan Baitul Maal MD calls on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

According to official sources, during the meeting matters related to welfare of less privileged segments of society came under discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that welfare of poor segment of society was a matter of pride for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to help needy people adding that basic facilities were being provided to common man as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Panagahs (Shelter homes) had been set up across the province and people get free food in these shelter homes.

He further said that in Lahore and other cities deserving people would be provided quality food through 'Langar Khanas'.

The CM said that unfortunately in past, less privileged segment of society had been badly neglected and the focus of former rulers was on show off projects.

Usman Buzdar said that Paksitan Baitul Maal and Punjab Baitul Maal were working efficiently for the welfare of deserving people.

Pakistan Baitul Maal would be provided all possible support in development projects, he added.

Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi briefed the CM about the welfare projects.

The MD said that all out efforts were being made to rehabilitate the poor segment of the society and to improve their lifestyle.

It is pertinent to mention here that consensus was made on setting up 'Langar Khana' in each district of Punjab.

The CM also directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper monitoring of 'Panagahs' and 'Langar Khanas'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Man Sunday All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

41 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

41 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

2 hours ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.