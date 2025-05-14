Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah on Wednesday said that Pakistan always believed in dialogue and in diplomatic constructive engagement to resolve its disputes.

During an interview with DW, the ambassador said that one thing that came out of ceasefire understanding was that both countries should engage in dialogue in which they could resolve disputes like Jammu and Kashmir and also the Indus Waters Treaty.

In the last seven decades, Pakistan had been voicing that Kashmir issue should be decided in the light of the UNSC resolutions. Now it was a plus point for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that this issue had come to the forefront, she added.

The ambassador to a query, replied that countries like the US offered to mediate on the issue, adding “Jammu and Kashmir is the underlying issue of the bilateral relations” between Pakistan and India and an internationally recognized dispute.

It had always been there and Pakistan was asking the international community of its assistance to resolve it.

In 2019, she said India unilaterally changed the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the international laws and the UNSC resolutions.

She emphasized that the issue had been taken up to the UN and the UNSC had specific resolutions for giving right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people which had not been honoured by India throughout.

About the recent conflict, she said India blamed Pakistan and started targeting innocent civilians and military installations and Pakistan responded to this aggression in accordance with the UN charter and international laws to defend its own sovereignty.

The US administration engaged with both countries which resulted in a ceasefire, she said.

Ambassador Syedah reiterated that there were no terrorists training camps inside Pakistan, as they showed to the world the undisputed facts.

Those were densely populated areas which were attacked by India as a result 46 people lost their lives, she added.

From day first, she said Pakistan called for a neutral and transparent probe into the Pahalgam incident, but it did not happen as India did not agree to it. They started aggression with missiles and drones.

The ambassador to another question said there were no terrorists outfits operating in Pakistan as the country had been fighting terrorism since 9/11 and on its eastern and western borders and they had proofs of terrorism in shape of Indian spy Jhadav. India had been involved in terrorism inside Balochistan.