CDD, GTVC Discuss Exploration Of Renewal Energy Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM
The Cluster Development Department (CDD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) held a meeting Khizar Hayat, Principal Govt Technical & Vocational Training Centre (GTVC) Jehangira to explore renewable energy initiatives
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Cluster Development Department (CDD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) held a meeting Khizar Hayat, Principal Govt Technical & Vocational Training Centre (GTVC) Jehangira to explore renewable energy initiatives.
The meeting was held in backdrop of the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on SACM's vision to harness wind energy through turbines to generate electricity for water tube wells, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and address energy shortages in rural areas.
Key discussions focused on factors influencing wind energy production, such as wind speed consistency, turbine technology, site selection, and infrastructure requirements, with the goal of developing sustainable and cost-effective solutions tailored to the region's geographic and climatic conditions.
The Cluster Development Department (CDD) expressed its full support for this collaborative effort, emphasizing its commitment to facilitating the implementation of wind energy projects in the region for promoting clean energy and improving rural livelihoods.
