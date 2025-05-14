Open Menu

President Visits CMH, Inquires After Health Of Injured

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

CMH to inquire after the health of Jawans of Pakistan Army and civilians who were injured during the Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited CMH to inquire after the health of Jawans of Pakistan Army and civilians who were injured during the Indian aggression.

The president was accompanied by Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commander 10 Corps and administration authorities of the hospital, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The president met every Jawan and civilian individually and praised their valour, sacrifice and patriotism.

He said that they were proud of the sacrifices of their Jawans and the entire nation saluted their brave Sepoys and civilians.

The president said that Pakistani nation faced the enemy’s aggression with determination and termed Indian aggression and extremist a threat to the regional peace.

He further observed that entire regional security was at risk due to the Hindutva ideology, adding Modi’s government wanted to use aggression against Pakistan for its political mileage.

He reiterated that they would not allow any harm to Pakistan’s sovereignty and national solidarity and the entire nation was untied, spirited and vigilant to counter any aggression.

President Zardari said that Pakistan was capable of fully responding to any aggression and giving a befitting reply.

He also thanked the doctors, nursing staff and administration authorities for looking after the injured.

