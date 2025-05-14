PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that courts will decide the fate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and the government could not do anything regarding the cases of the prisoner.

PTI founder could get relief from the courts on the basis of evidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Appreciating the role of Opposition for showing unity with the government in the recent critical situation, he said Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts due to unity of the political parties and well-preparedness of Armed Forces.

To a question about Indus Water Treaty issue created by India, he said India will not take the risk of war again.

He, however said that Pakistan is fully prepared for any misadventure.