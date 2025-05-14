Open Menu

PPP Chief Condemns Attack On Convoy Of Ali Jattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of party leader and Balochistan Assembly Member (MPA) Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed gratitude that Ali Madad Jattak remained unharmed in the terrorist attack and prayed for his continued safety.

He termed the attack on Jattak’s convoy a cowardly and brazen act of terrorism, affirming that such desperate attempts will not shake the resolve of the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the terrorists involved in targeting the convoy of Ali Madad Jattak would soon be brought to justice.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident and stressed that the best possible medical treatment must be ensured for them.

