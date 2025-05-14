CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, on Wednesday approved the Margalla Enclave Phase-II development under a joint venture and public-private partnership model, in line with PEPRA Rules Clause F-42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, on Wednesday approved the Margalla Enclave Phase-II development under a joint venture and public-private partnership model, in line with PEPRA Rules Clause F-42.

Chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali, the revised layout plan for Sector C-13 was greenlit, allowing residential and commercial apartments, parking, and public buildings as per Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations (ILDR) 2005.

The board regularized land adjacent to Plot No. 29 in Sector I-8 and identified spaces for community cemeteries, requiring adjustments to the master plan.

To address water shortages, the board approved urgent repairs and upgrades for faulty waterworks, tankers, and tube wells across Islamabad.

A monitoring mechanism and measures for uninterrupted electricity supply were also endorsed.

A consultant will be hired to establish a Child Protection Institute in Sector H-11/4, requested by the Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH).

The board also approved renovations and expansion of PMNH, completion of the Police academy in Sector H-11, and a shopping center in the Diplomatic Enclave.

A four-member committee, led by the DG Law, was formed to review allotment and legal aspects of a commercial plot in Sector F-7.

The committee includes senior officials from finance, estate, building control, and legal wings.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized CDA’s commitment to resolving public issues: "The CDA is fully dedicated to addressing citizens' concerns, utilizing all available resources."

Senior officials and board members attended the session.