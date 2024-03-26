Pakistan Condemns Cowardly Terror Attack In Besham: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 10:34 PM
The military’s media wing says the certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act.
According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilizing the internal security situation.
While the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Bisham led to the loss of 6 innocent civilians including 5 Chinese nationals.
Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan's economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China. Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests.
Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror.
Such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country.
Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.
With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance.
