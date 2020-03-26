Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Coronavirus: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was also contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on Coronavirus adopting three different approaches including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry informed that out of these 66 studies worldwide, 43 studies were focused on new vaccines, 16 on new antibiotics and seven on antibodies.

The minister said "all the major health researchers in the world were focusing on this research and Pakistan was also included in such efforts".