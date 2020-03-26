UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Contributes To 66 Worldwide Studies On Coronavirus: Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Coronavirus: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was also contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on Coronavirus adopting three different approaches including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was also contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on Coronavirus adopting three different approaches including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry informed that out of these 66 studies worldwide, 43 studies were focused on new vaccines, 16 on new antibiotics and seven on antibodies.

The minister said "all the major health researchers in the world were focusing on this research and Pakistan was also included in such efforts".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Drugs Twitter All Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

5 minutes ago

Malawi vice president sues president over electora ..

3 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

1 minute ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

1 minute ago

ICC postpones all events till end of June amid fea ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.