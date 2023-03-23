Pakistan Day celebrated in Kharan with traditional zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Like the rest of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in Kharan with great enthusiasm on Thursday.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Tariqur Rehman, DIG Mr. Nazir Ahmed Kurd and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Musaini hosted the flag at the Commissioner's Office.

DPO Irshad Ali Gola, Risaldar Major Haji Khuda Bakhsh Sasoli, Superintendent DC Office Haji Shaukat Ali Muhammad Hassani, DSP Malik Ahmed and SHO Gulbuddin Sumalani and other government officials and people from different walks of life were present on this occasion.

While congratulating people on Pakistan Day, the commissioner said that today, we were breathing in free air due to the passing of the Pakistan Resolution on 23rd March 1940.

He said that today, we all have to make a strong commitment to fight with determination and passion against the internal and external challenges facing the country.

He said that we have to play our role for the development of the country and the province.