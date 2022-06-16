UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen To Boost Economic Ties With China: Sanjrani

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 10:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said that the government was keen to further expand economic ties with China which would eventually enhance people-to-people contact of both the countries and would offer massive opportunities to the investors.

The chairman, in a meeting with a five-member delegation of Chinese investors, said business partnership and investment would help bring the people of both the countries closer.

The two countries' investors could benefit from investing in various sectors, he added.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, investment and CPEC projects also came under discussion.

Both sides agreed to further enhance the bilateral relations.

The Chinese delegation was led by MCCT President Dong Gaofing.

The chairman Senate said Pakistan attached great importance to the role of Beijing in global and regional affairs.

He said Balochistan was rich in natural resources and Chinese investors should look forward to the opportunities to invest in various sectors across the province.

"Pakistan welcomes Chinese investors," he said, underlining the need for further promoting Chinese investment in industrialization, mining, agriculture and digital technologies through which a new chapter of cooperation would begin.

The head of the delegation thanked the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed his delight for visiting Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and said that bilateral ties would be further strengthened through investment and trade.

