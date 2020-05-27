UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Continues To Provide Assistance To Deserving Families

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:18 PM

Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson says ration and protective equipmentis are being provided by the force in far flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan especially Ormara, Hub Goth, Gadani, Mirpur Sakro, Sajawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslim Abad.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Pakistan Navy continued to provide assistance to the deserving families affected by the coronavirus in different parts of the country, Radio Pakistan reported here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said ration and protective equipment was provided by the force in far flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan especially Ormara, Hub Goth, Gadani, Mirpur Sakro, Sajawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslim Abad.

It also provided assistance to the deserving families in the suburban areas of Karachi including Hawksbay, Manora, Salah Abad, Younis Abad, Kimari Town, Shanti Nagar and Pahlwan Goth.

Ration was also distributed by Pakistan Navy amongst deserving families in different districts of Punjab.

Pakistan Navy also provided medical kits and other protective equipment against coronavirus to the relevant departments.

