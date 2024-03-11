Pakistan Navy, PMSA Recovers 10 Bodies Out Of 14 Missing Fishermen Of Al-Assad Boat
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) recovered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue operation.
The Search and Rescue operation was started on 5th in open sea. Despite dense marine traffic in vicinity of accident, time lapse and choppy sea conditions the dead bodies of 10 missing fishermen were recovered on Monday, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
The fishing boat Al-Assad with an onboard crew of 45 capsized in open sea off Hajmbro creek on March 5th due to inclement weather.
Search operation involved multiple assets of PN and PMSA including aircraft, helicopters, ships and speed boats.
Major break through of search efforts marerialised today when PMSS REHMAT upon receipt of information from deployed units recovered 10 dead bodies of missing fishermen.
The recovered bodies have been handed over to concerned civil authorities for further formalities.
The conduct of continuous Search and rescue operation by PN and PMSA is a manifestation of PN’s resolve to assist in every civil calamity at Sea.
