Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:05 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As Part Of Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Mission In African Region

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR visited Djibouti and Sudan ports as part of Overseas Deployment to African region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021) Pakistan Navy Ship NASR visited Djibouti and Sudan ports as part of Overseas Deployment to African region. Upon arrival at respective country’s port, the visiting PN Ship was extended warm welcome by Ambassadors of Pakistan, HE Mr Shozab Abbas at Djibouti and HE Mr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at Sudan alongwith respective country’s Defence Attaché and host Naval officials.

During the visits, the Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of the ship called on senior Military and Civil officials of both countries. At Djibouti, call-ons were made on Chief Commander of Djibouti Navy, Colonel Abdul Rehman Aden and Commander in Chief Djibouti Coast Guard, Colonel Wais o Bogoreh. At Sudan, PN Mission Commander called-on Commander Port Sudan Naval Base, Commodore Al Sadiq Ibrahim Osman, Governor Red Sea State Sudan, Mr Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj, Commander Red Sea Military Area, Major General Ibrahim Al Jail and Director General Port Authority Sudan, Mr Omer Muhammad Adam. During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of both countries.

As a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support, food aid was handed over to local authorities at Djibouti and Sudan. The events for handing over of rations were attended by Government and Naval officials of both the countries. Significant guests at Djibouti included President of Djibouti National Assembly and local parliamentarians. Similarly, the event at Port Sudan was attended by Governor Red Sea State, Minister of Social Welfare Red Sea and officials from the Government and armed forces. The dignitaries paid special tribute to the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance.
The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship to African regions is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies.

