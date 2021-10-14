UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Plans To Sign Long-Term LPG Supply Deals With Other Countries - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Plans to Sign Long-Term LPG Supply Deals With Other Countries - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Pakistan has decided to seek long-term liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) contracts with other countries, while also instructing state-owned gas companies to increase their presence in the LPG cylinder market, the country's Petroleum Division said.

"Yes, we have decided to have sustainable LPG supply in the country knowing the fact that the load gas production has dwindled to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 4.2 bcfd over the years. We have planned to enter into long-term GtG (government-to-government) contracts with various countries for LPG supply," the Petroleum Division's senior officials told The news paper.

The officials added that gas companies Sui Southern and Sui Northern were tasked with procuring 500,000 LPG cylinders "to ensure their footprint in the LPG cylinder market."

The Pakistani government is planning to begin LPG talks with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in particular, and would also like to import LPG from Iran, provided US sanctions are lifted, according to the report.

Pakistan is among the countries that found themselves on the brink of a gas deficit during the upcoming winter, as the government has failed to arrange supplies of liquefied natural gas.

