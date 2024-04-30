Open Menu

Pakistan, Qatar Agree To Further Solidify Parliamentary Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further solidify parliamentary relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday emphasized the need to further solidify existing fraternal bond between Pakistan and Qatar through expanding parliamentary cooperation, besides deepening ties in other socio-economic sectors.

He expressed these views in his meeting with Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater who called on him at Parliament House.

Talking to the Ambassador, the speaker remarked, "Pakistan cherishes its historic brotherly relations with Qatar and desires them to take up to new heights through bolstering parliamentary cooperation, expanding economic ties, and furthering people-to-people contacts between the legislatures of both the countries".

Referring to the parliamentary collaboration between the parliaments of both countries, the speaker noted, " Parliamentary diplomacy is quintessential in bringing two nations closer which are already tied in eternal religious and historic bonds".

He said that the Pak-Qatar friendship group in the National Assembly of Pakistan would be fully activated to bring Parliaments and people of both the countries closer.

During the meeting, he also mentioned the invitation extended to the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar.

Expressing his satisfaction over the economic cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, the speaker said that investors from Qatar could benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in various sectors especially the energy and manufacturing sectors.

He said that both Pakistan and Qatar should take advantage of each other's experiences for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries.

Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater thanked the speaker for his remarks and congratulated him on his re-election as Speaker of the National Assembly.

He said,"Qatar attaches immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and the incumbent leadership of Qatar is keen to further enhance ties with Pakistan".

He also reaffirmed all-out support to Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest including socio- economic uplift of marginalized segments of the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Qatar All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan