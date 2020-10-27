Pakistan records six more lives, 773 new cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that 27, 133 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours and there were 11, 19 active cases so far in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Pakistan reported six more lives and 773 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

They said that there were now 11, 190 active cases while 311, 440 patients suffering from the virus recovered.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar had earlier said that Covid-19 was not over yet and they still needed to ensure taking precautions in this regard. In a statement, he said that the purpose of building this wall is to pay rich tributes to heroes who played key roles during war against Corona.

He paid rich tributes to all segments of society who played their due role during this pandemic.