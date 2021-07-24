UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Indian State Minister's Parliament Remarks On J&K Dispute, CPEC, Afghan Situation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian State Minister's parliament remarks on J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected baseless and irresponsible remarks made by Indian State Minister for External Affairs in the Indian Parliament regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, situation in Afghanistan and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while responding to media queries.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir remained an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that India had no locus standi whatsoever on the CPEC, which was a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region", he added.

As for Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said, "Rather than expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop peddling the delusional contiguous neighbor fiction; to remind itself that its role as a "spoiler" in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Parliament Road CPEC Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

49 minutes ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

49 minutes ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

1 hour ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2021 - Incredible platform ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.