UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rolls Out Largest Social Assistance Program In Nation's History To Tackle Covid-19: CNN

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan rolls out largest social assistance program in nation's history to tackle Covid-19: CNN

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan launched the largest social protection effort in the country's history on Thursday with plans to pay close to $1 billion to the country's poorest in an effort to counter the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, US news channel CNN said in a report.

"The Ehsaas Emergency Cash program is a financial assistance effort to assist parts of the population that have been worst hit by the ongoing lockdown in the country, according to Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety," the report published on the web edition of CNN said.

The program, which aims to cover 12 million families, is meant to assist them to "buy rations so that they don't go hungry."According to the CNN report, authorities have used SMS messages and National Identity Card numbers from the country's extensive National Database & Registration Authority to identify and contact eligible families.

As of Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan is now 4,414, with 63 people dead, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Buy SMS From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

13 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

13 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

13 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

17 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.