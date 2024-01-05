Pakistan secures global recognition as premier tourist destination in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) In a significant milestone, the collaborative efforts of the Pakistani government and the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators have propelled the country to be hailed as the best destination for tourism by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2023.

A recent meeting between the delegation of tour operators and the Secretary of Interior marked a pivotal moment in advancing Pakistan's tourism sector, said a public relations officer on Friday.

The delegation, representing the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Secretary of Interior, addressing key challenges and presenting innovative suggestions for boosting tourism.

A breakthrough emerged as both parties reached a consensus to streamline and expedite the tourist visa procedure, a move aimed at enhancing accessibility for global travellers.

During the meeting, the Home Secretary affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to play a proactive role in promoting tourism.

Expressing dedication to resolving pertinent issues, the Home Secretary echoed the sentiment that the growth of tourism stands as a top priority on the national agenda.

This commitment to fostering tourism has yielded remarkable results, as evidenced by the recent announcement from the UNWTO. The international organization's recognition of Pakistan as the best country for tourism in 2023 underscores the nation's newfound status as a premier global destination.

The collaborative synergy between the government and the tour operators has not only addressed existing challenges but has also paved the way for a more welcoming environment for tourists.

The streamlined visa procedures and the dedication of key stakeholders signify a collective determination to position Pakistan as a go-to location for travellers worldwide.

As Pakistan basks in the accolade bestowed by the UNWTO, it marks a turning point in the nation's tourism narrative.

The journey towards becoming the best country for tourism reflects not just a singular achievement but a testament to the concerted efforts of a nation embracing its potential as a global tourist haven, he added.