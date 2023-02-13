Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci that in the testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci that in the testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Turkish Embassy here to express condolences over the loss of life and property in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarrar and Tariq Fatemi.

He conveyed his condolences to the Turkish ambassador and prayed for the victims of the earthquake.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person was rehabilitated.

The prime minister also highlighted the relief efforts of Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Turkiye. Pakistan, he said, was sending winter tents, blankets, warm clothes and other essential items for the people of Turkey.

He also recorded his remarks in the condolence book.

Thanking the prime minister and the people of Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said they were touched by the outpouring of sympathy and support from the entire Pakistani nation.